Alvin Bryant, 89, of Havelock, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport.

His service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at the Alvin Bryant Cemetery, 350 Frazier Town Rd., Craven Corner Community of Havelock, followed by the entombment.

He is survived by his wife, Lessie F. Bryant of the home; three sons, William A. Bryant, Jonathan Bryant and Darryl Bryant, all of Havelock; one daughter, Mary Daniels of Rockingham; one brother, Cornel Frazier of New York; one sister, Erie Martin of Havelock; eight grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



