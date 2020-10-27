1/
Alvin Bryant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Bryant, 89, of Havelock, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport.
His service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at the Alvin Bryant Cemetery, 350 Frazier Town Rd., Craven Corner Community of Havelock, followed by the entombment.
He is survived by his wife, Lessie F. Bryant of the home; three sons, William A. Bryant, Jonathan Bryant and Darryl Bryant, all of Havelock; one daughter, Mary Daniels of Rockingham; one brother, Cornel Frazier of New York; one sister, Erie Martin of Havelock; eight grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Service
01:00 PM
Alvin Bryant Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved