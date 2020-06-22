Alvin Earl Patrick, 67, of New Bern died on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

His service is noon Thursday, June 25, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery 1112 Chelsea Rd., followed by the interment.

He is survived by his wife, Earn Thomas Patrick of the home.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





