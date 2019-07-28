Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin G. Fisher, Jr.. View Sign Service Information Edwards Funeral Home 702 North Queen St Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-527-1123 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Alvin G. Fisher, Jr., better known by the name of George, passed on to his heavenly father on July 26, 2019. George was born October 5, 1932 and was raised in Indianapolis, IN, the youngest child of Alvin and Gertrude McGinnis Fisher. George attended Franklin College where he met his wife Maxine and they were married on October 9, 1954. In 1971, the family moved to Kinston, NC where Maxine and George resided until late 2015 at which time they moved to New Bern, NC to an independent living apartment.Maxine and George remained members of First Presbyterian Church in Kinston where his ashes will be placed in the memorial garden next to the ashes of their son Tim. During his life, George worked with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts. He was active in the First Presbyterian Church where he was ordained both as a deacon and an elder. He taught Sunday school and worked on church committees for several years and in his latter years, was honored by the church as on outstanding senior member. He participated as a United Way board member and was one of several who put together the homeless shelter in Kinston. George enjoyed the game of golf and working in the yard. He often said his father would be proud of him for keeping such a nice yard.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Maxine; son, Mike Fisher (Maureen); daughters, Paula McMillan (Keith) and Amy Upton (Mike); and granddaughters, Alison McMillan and Annie FisherA memorial service will be conducted Wednesday at 11am at First Presbyterian Church in Kinston. The family will receive friends following the service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations, Kinston. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Published in Sun Journal from July 28 to Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

