Alvin R. Thomas 83, of New Bern passed away September 9, 2019.
He served in the Canadian Air Force, was owner of Shelley Brothers Monument Company in Guilford, CT and a member of St. Albans Masonic lodge no.38 AF&AM. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved watching the Weather Channel. Al built his own airplane and loved flying
Surviving is his wife, Beverly S. Thomas; sons, Stewart and Steven Thomas and Wayne Lapaz; sister, Mildred Brasky; 4 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Sadly he is predeceased by his son, Andrew Thomas.
There will be a memorial service 6:00pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Thomas family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019