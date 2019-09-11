Alvin R. Thomas

Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-3181
Alvin R. Thomas 83, of New Bern passed away September 9, 2019.
He served in the Canadian Air Force, was owner of Shelley Brothers Monument Company in Guilford, CT and a member of St. Albans Masonic lodge no.38 AF&AM. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved watching the Weather Channel. Al built his own airplane and loved flying
Surviving is his wife, Beverly S. Thomas; sons, Stewart and Steven Thomas and Wayne Lapaz; sister, Mildred Brasky; 4 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Sadly he is predeceased by his son, Andrew Thomas.
There will be a memorial service 6:00pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Thomas family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
