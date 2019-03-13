Alvin Ray Moore Jr.

Obituary

HENDERSON - Alvin Ray Moore Jr., 68, of 221 High St., a native of Pamlico County, died Sunday, March 3, 2019.
His service is noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the chapel at the funeral home, 926 South Garnett St., Henderson. The interment will follow with military honors in Blacknall Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Moore of the home.
Arrangements are by Davis Royster Funeral Service.
Funeral Home
Davis-Royster Funeral Services
926 S Garnett St
Henderson, NC 27536
(252) 492-6911
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.