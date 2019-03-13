HENDERSON - Alvin Ray Moore Jr., 68, of 221 High St., a native of Pamlico County, died Sunday, March 3, 2019.
His service is noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the chapel at the funeral home, 926 South Garnett St., Henderson. The interment will follow with military honors in Blacknall Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Moore of the home.
Arrangements are by Davis Royster Funeral Service.
Davis-Royster Funeral Services
926 S Garnett St
Henderson, NC 27536
(252) 492-6911
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019