Amanda Northern Miller, 96, of Grantsboro, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at the Grantsbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, 701 West St., New Bern.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Hudnell Cemetery, Bayboro.

Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations.





