Amma Ruth Richardson Vaughn Roth, age 97, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020.

She was born in Sparta, NC on October 3, 1922, the daughter of Oscar Millard and Bertha Caudill Richardson.

She graduated from Sparta High School and Pfeiffer College where she met her first husband, Lucien Renner Vaughn, Sr.

Ruth and Renner were married in Corvallis, Oregon while Renner was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following Renner's military service in WWII, they moved to Mt. Airy, NC where they raised three children. Ruth continued to live in Mt. Airy following Renner's death in 1969. In 1984 she moved to New Bern, NC to be close to her family. She delighted in serving as a tour guide at Tryon Palace.

In 1998, Ruth met her current husband, John P. Roth, while on tour in Hawaii. They enjoyed traveling the world before making their home in Sanford, NC and later in New Bern, NC. Ruth referred to John by the name "Hans" as he is a native of Basel, Switzerland.

Ruth was a kind and graceful woman who loved caring for her family. Although she was raised in and loved the mountains of NC, she developed an equally strong love of being at the NC coast and walking on the beach.

She is survived by her husband, John P. Roth of Sanford and three children, Jeffre Alan Vaughn of Atlantic Beach, Lucien Renner Vaughn, Jr. of New Bern and Celia Vaughn Creech "Lindy" and husband, Jerome, of Tarboro. Her eight grandchildren are Renner Wolf Vaughn and wife, Alex, of Lake Tahoe, CA; Charlotte Vaughn Paramore and husband, Matt, of Raleigh; Jeffre Alan Vaughn, Jr. and wife, Arlissa, of New Bern; Bryan Richardson Vaughn and wife, Deanna, of Fort Wayne, IN; Anna Vaughn Creech Kincheloe and husband, Hatcher, of Raleigh; Emily Richardson Creech of Costa Mesa, CA; Lucien Renner Vaughn III "Luke" of New Bern; Hudson Thomas Vaughn and wife, Gracie, of San Diego, CA and five great grandchildren. She was fondly referred to as "Rudy" by her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, two brothers and two sisters, Ruth was predeceased and is now in heaven with her first husband and her beloved grandson, Thomas Jerome Creech, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thomas Creech Youth Fellowship Fund, c/o Howard Memorial Presbyterian Church, 303 E. St. James Street, Tarboro, NC 27886.

The family will have a private graveside service on Friday, February 7 followed by visitation at 2 pm at Central United Methodist Church in Mt. Airy, NC.





