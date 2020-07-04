NEW BERN - Mr. Amos Dalton Hardee, 81, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning June 19, 2020. Mr. Hardee was the son of Richard Earl Hardee and Blanche Ruth Stocks Hardee.

He was a native of Pitt County and lived in the Simpson Community for much of his childhood. After graduating from Grimesland High School, Amos graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. Amos worked as a civilian employee for the United States Navy/Marine Corps from which he retired on Jan. 3, 2003. He demonstrated his passion for scripture and deep love for Jesus Christ by teaching Sunday school to all ages of students from youth to seniors through the years and made a deep impact on the Christian walk of many of his students.

Amos also had a passion for the game of Baseball, which he coached for over 30 years in the local Little League, Junior Babe Ruth, and Senior Babe Ruth Leagues. Similar to teaching his Sunday School classes, Baseball provided Amos with a platform to impact thousands of young lives and share his faith in the Lord with them.

Mr. Hardee is preceded in Heaven by his brother Henry Earl Hardee (passed away in December 2018) and survived by his sister Shirley H. Buck and husband Charles Buck. He is also survived by his wife Brenda Parker Hardee; his sons Amos "Pete" Dalton Hardee II, James "Rick" Richard Hardee and wife Dianna Hardee, and Stephen Alan Hardee and wife Natalie Hardee; and grandchildren Kathryn Elizabeth Ward, Amos Dalton Hardee III, James Richard Hardee II, David "Cal" Callan Hardee, Hannah Leigh Hardee, and Hailey Elizabeth Hardee; as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Amos was truly blessed and appreciative to have been part of a large, loving family.

There will be a private gathering coordinated by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations Saturday July 11, 2020. The family intends to have an additional ceremony at First Baptist Church once conditions related to COVID-19 improve.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for those interested, to consider making donations to First Baptist Church of New Bern or the Twin Rivers YMCA, both organizations that held deep meaning in Amos's life.

