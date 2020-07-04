1/1
Amos Dalton Hardee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW BERN - Mr. Amos Dalton Hardee, 81, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning June 19, 2020. Mr. Hardee was the son of Richard Earl Hardee and Blanche Ruth Stocks Hardee.
He was a native of Pitt County and lived in the Simpson Community for much of his childhood. After graduating from Grimesland High School, Amos graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. Amos worked as a civilian employee for the United States Navy/Marine Corps from which he retired on Jan. 3, 2003. He demonstrated his passion for scripture and deep love for Jesus Christ by teaching Sunday school to all ages of students from youth to seniors through the years and made a deep impact on the Christian walk of many of his students.
Amos also had a passion for the game of Baseball, which he coached for over 30 years in the local Little League, Junior Babe Ruth, and Senior Babe Ruth Leagues. Similar to teaching his Sunday School classes, Baseball provided Amos with a platform to impact thousands of young lives and share his faith in the Lord with them.
Mr. Hardee is preceded in Heaven by his brother Henry Earl Hardee (passed away in December 2018) and survived by his sister Shirley H. Buck and husband Charles Buck. He is also survived by his wife Brenda Parker Hardee; his sons Amos "Pete" Dalton Hardee II, James "Rick" Richard Hardee and wife Dianna Hardee, and Stephen Alan Hardee and wife Natalie Hardee; and grandchildren Kathryn Elizabeth Ward, Amos Dalton Hardee III, James Richard Hardee II, David "Cal" Callan Hardee, Hannah Leigh Hardee, and Hailey Elizabeth Hardee; as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Amos was truly blessed and appreciative to have been part of a large, loving family.
There will be a private gathering coordinated by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations Saturday July 11, 2020. The family intends to have an additional ceremony at First Baptist Church once conditions related to COVID-19 improve.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for those interested, to consider making donations to First Baptist Church of New Bern or the Twin Rivers YMCA, both organizations that held deep meaning in Amos's life.
Online condolences may be directed here on the Pollock-Best website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved