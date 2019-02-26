WINTERVILLE - Amos "Bill" Dawson Jr., 73, of 463 Meadow Lark Dr., formerly of Vanceboro, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2,2019, at West Craven High School Auditorium 2600 Streets Ferry Road, Vanceboro. Burial will follow in the Wallace Family Cemetery.
Viewing will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the auditorium.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019