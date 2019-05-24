Andrew Jackson Strickland Sr., 94, of 700 Biddle Road, of the Ft. Barnwell Community, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Signiture Health Care of Kinston.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at Alum Spring Church of Christ Disciples of Christ. Burial will follow in the Strickland Family Cemetery.
An Inspirational Wake will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, May 26,2019 with the family present to receive friends at the church. The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019