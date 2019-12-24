Andrew Lee Thompson

Morgan Funeral Home Inc
150 Williamsburg Pkwy
Jacksonville, NC
28546
(910)-347-9595
Andrew Lee Thompson, 87, of Jacksonville, died on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Facility in Wilmington.
Viewing will be held on Friday at the church one hour prior to the service.
Funeral will be held noon Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Evening View Missionary Baptist Church, 502 Georgetown Rd., Jacksonville. Interment with military honors will follow the service in the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
