Andrew Michael Kollarik
Andrew Michael Kollarik, 69, of Havelock, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A memorial service for Andrew will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place for those attending. Mask and social distancing required. Service may also be viewed on his obituary page on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock.

