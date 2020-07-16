Andrew Percy Hoyle & Sandra Smith Hoyle

Andrew Percy Hoyle, 71, DOB 07/30/1948 and Sandra Smith Hoyle, 72, DOB 05/07/1948, of Bridgeton passed away July 8th of 2020. They met early on in high school and were married May 9, 1966, for a total 54 years. They loved spending their time either hunting or dancing. But most importantly loving life and family. They were magnetic…you couldn't help but join in and laugh with them. Andrew worked on the Railroad until retirement while Sandra worked many different jobs but the most important one was being a homemaker. They loved their family dearly and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 5 o'clock, Saturday afternoon, July 18, 2020 at 325 Shoo Fly Road, New Bern, NC. Everyone is encouraged to dress casually and for summer.

Preceded in death by infant son Walton Hoyle and Grandson Jonathon "Cody" Norris

Andrew and Sandra are survived by their Daughter Candy Norris and husband Mike Norris and grandson Michael "Tanner" Norris.

Andrew has two surviving sisters Wilma Stilley and Betty Corbin. Sandra has one surviving brother Carlyon Lee Smith. Sandra was preceded in death by two brothers Jason Ball Smith II "Dickie" and Benjamin Ivey Smith "BI". They leave numerous nieces and nephew.

Andrew and Sandra were a couple of founders of the NC Running Hounds association that started over 20 years ago. They enjoyed hunting with their hounds and wanted it to continue for future generations. The family couldn't think of a better way to carrying on their passion for the sport. So in lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations to be made to the NC Running Hounds association. http://gf.me/u/yfwtgb.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store