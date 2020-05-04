Andrew Redmon Jr., 66, of Oriental died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport.
A walk thru viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Perkins Cemetery, Silverbrook Road, Oriental.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Redmon of the home.
Due to the Coronavirus all services are following the Governor's guidelines of 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 attendees. The service may be viewed by logging onto your face book account and then on Oscar's Mortuary's Face Book Page.
Published in Sun Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020