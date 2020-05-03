Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Thomas Jackson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Andrew "Andy" Thomas Jackson Sr., a resident of Dover, passed away April 29, 2020, surrounded by loving family at his home. He was 62.

A native of Craven County, he was born Jan. 24, 1958, to the late Cornelius Jackson, and the late Bernice Hill and her surviving husband Kenneth Hill of Vanceboro, NC. Born in New Bern, he attended West Craven High School and went on to work at Hatteras Yachts.

He married the love of his life Jennifer Webber in 1978 and raised four beautiful children. Andy was a minister to many and a man of God. He loved to spread the word of Jesus' Love and Saving Grace. He closed his eyes on this Earth and laid his eyes on Jesus. He made it home. Andy spent many of his days in the ministry. He loved to work in the nursing home, he had a jail and prison ministry as well as radio and evangelistic ministries. He also spent some time as a mentor, advisor, and overseer for other ministers and churches. He had a love for people here and everywhere that was shown in his missionary work in Africa and on the home front. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting, fishing, and those that shared a boat with him will never forget the experience. He loved people and his family.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jennifer Jackson; children, Hilton Fillingame and wife Angie, Jenny Hawkins and husband Wade, Beverly Brooks and husband Greg, and Andrew Jackson Jr. and wife Kimberli; grandchildren, Cassidy, Sydney, Brianna, Caleb, Benjamin, and Adalyn; siblings, Joseph Jackson and wife Linda and son Douglas and Sylvia Ward and husband Terry and daughter Lacy, and Cousin Mikey as well as many other loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Andy was laid to rest at the Hawkins Family Cemetery in Dover. A memorial service to celebrate his life is also being planned for a later date.

