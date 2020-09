Or Copy this URL to Share

Angelo Corva, 70, of Havelock, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City and will be webcasted on the funeral home's FB website.

Covid-19 restrictions will be followed.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.



