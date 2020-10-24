1/
Angela Lea Witcher
Angela "Angi" Lea Witcher, born May 21, 1981, passed away on July 23, 2020, aged 39 years, 2 months.
Gone much too soon.
Beloved daughter and sister, and doting mother of three.
If you knew Angi, you knew a living firecracker. From the day she was born you could not help but notice her. She loved all things Bling – shiny, sparkly, and bright colors (really). She may have worn black, but on her it looked dramatic.
She loved her family fiercely and her friends firmly.
She is survived by her children, Logan Adams and Jeffery Friso (of Collinsville, Illinois) and daughter Jenna Snider (of Union, Missouri) as well as her mother Sharon Witcher (of Collinsville, Illinois), her father and stepmother Ron and Jodi Witcher (of New Douglas, Illinois) and her brother and sister-in-law James and Ashley Witcher (of Collinsville, Illinois).
Angi's memorial will be the NIGHT of October 31, 2020 which happens to be Halloween and a Blue Moon. Wherever you are, just go outside and think about Angi. She will be sure to hear you.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Craven Pamlico Animal Shelter at 1639 Old Airport Road, New Bern, NC.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
