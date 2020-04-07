Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelito D. Valdez. View Sign Service Information Oscar's Mortuary Inc 1700 Oscar Dr New Bern , NC 28562 (252)-633-1156 Send Flowers Obituary

May 8, 1956 - April 4, 2020

NEW BERN - "Lito" Dayrit Valdez, 63, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a long battle with chronic liver disease. He was born in Mabalacat, Philippines, on May 8, 1956, to the late Frank and Timotea Valdez. He was the fourth child of seven children. He was an assemblyman for Moen Inc. for more than five years. He was loved by many people and was known for his smile and easy going personality. He enjoyed cooking and showed his way of caring by asking, "Mengan na ka?" or "Have you eaten yet?" He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his precious granddaughter, Hannah. Lito is survived by his two children, Ralph, and Mary Ann; the mother of his children, Anita; granddaughter, Hannah; siblings, Alan, Evangeline, Aurea, Edwin, Thelma, Cynthia, and Alvin. Family and friends are invited to a walk-by viewing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Oscar's Mortuary in New Bern, North Carolina from 12:30pm to 5:30pm. His final resting place will be at Saint Joseph's Cemetery at Saint Paul Catholic Church beside his mother, Timotea. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.

May 8, 1956 - April 4, 2020NEW BERN - "Lito" Dayrit Valdez, 63, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a long battle with chronic liver disease. He was born in Mabalacat, Philippines, on May 8, 1956, to the late Frank and Timotea Valdez. He was the fourth child of seven children. He was an assemblyman for Moen Inc. for more than five years. He was loved by many people and was known for his smile and easy going personality. He enjoyed cooking and showed his way of caring by asking, "Mengan na ka?" or "Have you eaten yet?" He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his precious granddaughter, Hannah. Lito is survived by his two children, Ralph, and Mary Ann; the mother of his children, Anita; granddaughter, Hannah; siblings, Alan, Evangeline, Aurea, Edwin, Thelma, Cynthia, and Alvin. Family and friends are invited to a walk-by viewing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Oscar's Mortuary in New Bern, North Carolina from 12:30pm to 5:30pm. His final resting place will be at Saint Joseph's Cemetery at Saint Paul Catholic Church beside his mother, Timotea. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close