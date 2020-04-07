May 8, 1956 - April 4, 2020
NEW BERN - "Lito" Dayrit Valdez, 63, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a long battle with chronic liver disease. He was born in Mabalacat, Philippines, on May 8, 1956, to the late Frank and Timotea Valdez. He was the fourth child of seven children. He was an assemblyman for Moen Inc. for more than five years. He was loved by many people and was known for his smile and easy going personality. He enjoyed cooking and showed his way of caring by asking, "Mengan na ka?" or "Have you eaten yet?" He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his precious granddaughter, Hannah. Lito is survived by his two children, Ralph, and Mary Ann; the mother of his children, Anita; granddaughter, Hannah; siblings, Alan, Evangeline, Aurea, Edwin, Thelma, Cynthia, and Alvin. Family and friends are invited to a walk-by viewing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Oscar's Mortuary in New Bern, North Carolina from 12:30pm to 5:30pm. His final resting place will be at Saint Joseph's Cemetery at Saint Paul Catholic Church beside his mother, Timotea. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020