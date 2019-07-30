Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Elizabeth Taylor. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Anita Elizabeth Taylor, age 82, of Pollocksville, North Carolina passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019.

Anita is survived by her four children, Sheresa Lynn Willis of New Bern, NC; Council Bryan Taylor, III of New Bern, NC; Benjamin Taylor of New Bern, NC; and Elizabeth Taylor James of Beulaville, NC; six grandchildren: Marie Willis, Jessica Taylor, Michael James, Council Bryan Taylor IV, Alex Eagen, and Hunter Taylor. Three great grandchildren: Marissa Green, Logan Eagen and Oliver Eagen. She is survived by her siblings, William (Bill) Lee Waters of Henderson, NC; Carol Jean Hughes of Kinston, NC; Glenwood Waters of Kinston, NC; Sandra Massey of Henderson, NC; Danny Waters of Kinston, NC; and Joe Waters of Millington, TN.

She is preceded in death by her husband Council Bryan Taylor, Jr. and siblings: Nettie Fitch, Julian Owen "JO" Waters, James Richard "Blue" Waters, John Benjamin "Nig" Waters, Ethel May Ipock, Mary Eliza Jones and Edna Earl Wright.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers and food please make donations to St Jude Children's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, TN 38105

