Ann Cave Howard, 89, of New York, NY, passed away at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern NC, Monday, September 9, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dr. Henry Wisdom Cave and Mary Thompson Cave and her son, Rodman B. Montgomery III.
She is survived by her two daughters; Jennifer M. Bethlenfalvay of Denver Co., Phoebe M. Moeller of New Bern, five grandsons; Peter S. Moeller (Sarah) of New Bern, NC, Benjamin R. Moeller of Raleigh, NC, Brooks B. Moeller (Brooke) of Savannah, GA, John Taylor Gantt (Rachel) of Santa Fe, NM, Clifford Vanvoorhees of Highlands Ranch, CO, and five Great Grand Children.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019