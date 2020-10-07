1/1
Ann Korp Woodruff
GOLDEN, Colo. - Ann Korp Woodruff, 92, passed away in her sleep on October 4, 2020 of metastatic melanoma in the home of her daughter, Leslie, in Golden, CO. Ann was born on April 22, 1928 at home in Phillipsburg, NJ to Matthew Dennis Korp and Kathleen McKinley Korp. She graduated from Phillipsburg High School, NJ; attended Rider College, and graduated from Trenton State College (now The College of New Jersey). Ann was married for 67 years to her husband, Ralph Edmund Woodruff, who predeceased her in 2015. Ann taught elementary school for 28 years in Franklin Twp. and Clinton Town Public Schools (Hunterdon County, NJ). After retirement she and Ralph moved to New Bern, NC, where they were faithful members of St. Paul Catholic Church. Ann and Ralph were avid world travelers culminating in a round-the-world cruise in 2010. After his passing, Ann spent summers in Colorado and winters in Arizona. Ann never stopped reading; she loved the written word.
Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a later date. At that time Ann will be buried with Ralph in New Bern, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to Cat Care Society 5787 W. 6th Ave. Lakewood, CO 80214 www.catcaresociety.org, as Ann's cat, Magic, brought her much happiness. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Ann is survived by their children, Ralph E. Woodruff of Woodbine, NJ; Kathleen Wickham of Oxford, MS; Elizabeth Kidd (Craig) of Erie, PA and Leslie Woodruff (Robert Campbell) of Golden, CO, 4 grandsons, 3 step-grandsons, 12 great-grandchildren, and her former son-in-law Peter Wickham. Sadly, she is predeceased by her parents and brothers Edward M Korp, Thomas A Korp, and Dennis M Korp.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is assisting the Woodruff Family.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
