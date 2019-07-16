Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Lang Maude. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Lang Maude of New Bern, NC died at home on June 26, 2019 in the company of her family and beloved dog, Sadie. She was 89. Ann was born in Montclair, NJ to Carl C. Lang and Nettie Mae Webster Lang. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1947 and from Smith College in 1951. At Smith, she sang in the Smithenpoofs and served as Song Leader. Ann married James H. Balmos, also from Montclair, in June, 1951. In addition to raising three children, she was active in the Junior League, serving as President and singing with the Humdingers. She also served as president of the Smith Club. Ann began her business career with Katherine Gibbs School of Montclair, as a recruiter. She worked at KGS for 20 years, the last 10 years as Director of the school. In 1972, she married Edward J. Maude. They shared their love for home improvement projects by working on their house in Montclair and the log cabin in Boothbay Harbor, ME. Having spent childhood summers at Camp Arcadia in ME, she cherished her summers in Boothbay Harbor. In 1987 Ann and Ted retired to New Bern, NC. In New Bern, her volunteer activities included S.C.O.R.E., the Coastal Women's Forum, Guardian Ad Litem, and Altar Guild. She was a founding member of the New Bern Preservation Foundation and was proud of her role in the restoration of the Blades House in New Bern's historic district. In 1990, Ann launched a second career as a Broker with Coldwell Banker. She loved New Bern and felt her clients would too. It was her work that sustained her when she lost Ted to cancer in 1993. She retired from Coldwell Banker at 80, but attended Continuing Education classes every year to maintain her real estate license and to make referrals. Ann found great comfort in her family, particularly her grandchildren, and in her many friendships. Her best friend for the last 8 years was her rescue dog, Sadie.

She is survived by daughters Beverly Espinosa of Stamford, CT; Elizabeth Cosgrove of New Bern, NC; son Robert Balmos of Lake Forest, IL; stepson William Maude of Warwick, RI and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Edward J. Maude and her stepdaughter Cynthia Sherman.

A service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, New Bern, NC on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00am, with a reception following in the Parish House.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Colonial Capital Humane Society, PO Box 326, New Bern, NC 28563 (

