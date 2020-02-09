Ann Norris Gurney, age 87, resident of Mebane, former resident of Newport, NC, died on
February 5, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home of Hawfields in Mebane, NC.
Funeral Services will be held at the New Bern Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sunday,
February 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall one hour
prior to the service. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the New Bern National Cemetery on
Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Ann Norris Gurney was born in Coronado, CA on January 17, 1933 to Ruth and Luther G.
Norris. She was one of four children. When she was a child, her family spent five years in Cuba.
Following her graduation from high school, she married the love of her life, Hank. They moved
back to Newport in 1961. She went to work at Newport Elementary School as a teacher's
assistant and a school bus driver for 35 years. She was an Elder at the New Bern Seventh Day
Adventist Church. Ann loved traveling, the beach, her school bus children and especially her
church.
Ann is survived her children: Jeff Gurney and wife Louise, of New Bern, Jenny Gurney of
Atlanta, GA, Judi and her husband Pastor Willem Oosthuizen, of Durham, Greg Gurney of
Wilmington; two siblings, Luther Norris Jr. of Maurertown, VA; and Kathy Norris Larson of
Portland, OR; six grandchildren: Jacob Gurney and wife Beth, Joseph Gurney and wife Candi,
Chasity Bangs and husband Greg, Ashton Pittman and wife Stephanie, Ann Ingram and
husband Brent, and Kristie Gurney; six great-granddaughters and eight great grandsons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Henry Gurney, and one
brother, Donald Norris.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the New Bern Seventh Day Adventist
Church, 2404 US-70, New Bern, NC 28560 or the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Duke
Medical Center, 2200 W. Main St., Suite A-200, Durham, NC 27705
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020