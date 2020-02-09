Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Norris Gurney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Norris Gurney, age 87, resident of Mebane, former resident of Newport, NC, died on

February 5, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home of Hawfields in Mebane, NC.

Funeral Services will be held at the New Bern Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sunday,

February 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall one hour

prior to the service. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the New Bern National Cemetery on

Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Ann Norris Gurney was born in Coronado, CA on January 17, 1933 to Ruth and Luther G.

Norris. She was one of four children. When she was a child, her family spent five years in Cuba.

Following her graduation from high school, she married the love of her life, Hank. They moved

back to Newport in 1961. She went to work at Newport Elementary School as a teacher's

assistant and a school bus driver for 35 years. She was an Elder at the New Bern Seventh Day

Adventist Church. Ann loved traveling, the beach, her school bus children and especially her

church.

Ann is survived her children: Jeff Gurney and wife Louise, of New Bern, Jenny Gurney of

Atlanta, GA, Judi and her husband Pastor Willem Oosthuizen, of Durham, Greg Gurney of

Wilmington; two siblings, Luther Norris Jr. of Maurertown, VA; and Kathy Norris Larson of

Portland, OR; six grandchildren: Jacob Gurney and wife Beth, Joseph Gurney and wife Candi,

Chasity Bangs and husband Greg, Ashton Pittman and wife Stephanie, Ann Ingram and

husband Brent, and Kristie Gurney; six great-granddaughters and eight great grandsons.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Henry Gurney, and one

brother, Donald Norris.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the New Bern Seventh Day Adventist

Church, 2404 US-70, New Bern, NC 28560 or the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Duke

Medical Center, 2200 W. Main St., Suite A-200, Durham, NC 27705



