Ann Smith Jones
Ann Smith Jones, 75 of Maysville, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Graham Jones III of Maysville; daughters, Beth Bailey of Maysville and Jennifer Jones of Maysville; brother, Charles Smith Jr. of Maysville; and five grandchildren.
Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Grants Creek Baptist Church in Maysville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the church.
Private graveside Interment will be held at the Jones Family Farm Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.

Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
