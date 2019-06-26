Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Tripp Banks, 73, of Askin, entered eternal life on June 25, 2019 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC.

Ann was a natural caregiver and a lifelong member of Antioch FWB Church. She worked for Ruth's Chapel daycare for over 20 years and taught hundreds of children over the course of her life.

Her passion for music led her to sing alto for the gospel group "Travelin' On." Later she served as an officer for the Eastern NC Bluegrass Association located in Kinston, NC.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Thadd Tripp; daughters, Kathy Lynn and Kerrie Lee Banks; and brothers, Glenn and Paul Tripp.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Hugh Banks; brother, James Tripp; two children, Sherri Price and Carlton Banks (wife, Kimberly); 4 grandchildren, Stephanie & Brandan Alfred, Justin Banks, and Kasey Matthews; 2 great-grandchildren, Jazlyn Alfred and Kehlani Roberts.

The family will receive friends at Antioch FWB Church on Saturday, June 29th from 1 to 2 p.m. with service to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry English presiding. Burial will be at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

