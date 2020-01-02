Ann W. Williams

Obituary
Ann W. Williams, 66, of Ernul, passed away January 1, 2020.
Sadly she is predeceased by her parents and three brothers.
She is survived by her husband, James Williams; son, Thomas Henry Edwards Jr. and wife, Sherri; daughter, Dorothy Koonce and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Alan, Xavier, Isabella, Laila and Marlin.
A memorial service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Williams family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
