Ann W. Williams, 66, of Ernul, passed away January 1, 2020.
Sadly she is predeceased by her parents and three brothers.
She is survived by her husband, James Williams; son, Thomas Henry Edwards Jr. and wife, Sherri; daughter, Dorothy Koonce and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Alan, Xavier, Isabella, Laila and Marlin.
A memorial service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Williams family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020