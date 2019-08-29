VANCEBORO - Anna Chapman Blount, 99, of 125 Spring Meadows Road, died Saturday, Aug. 24,2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. James Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Vanceboro. Burial will follow in the Blount Family Cemetery. Public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019