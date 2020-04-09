Anna Louise Wynn Fisher, 94, of New Bern, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Garner.
A walk thru viewing will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Greeting of the family is 10 a.m. -11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Catholic Church. Due to the Coronavirus regulations the number of people entering the church at one time will be limited. The service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on the grounds of St. Paul Catholic Church 3005 Country Club Rd., New Bern.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
