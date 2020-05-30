Anna Renger Clodfelter Hurst, 77, of New Bern, died Saturday May 23, 2020 at her vacation home in North Myrtle Beach, SC.

Born August 19, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John Frank and Helen Dietrich Renger of Albemarle, NC. Following high school graduation, her summer employment was in a private radiology office in Lexington, NC where she became fascinated by this field and decided to enter the Wake Forest School of Radiology Technology. Following graduation in 1962, she remained as a technologist in the Piedmont.

In the early 70's Anna worked at Wake Forest Baptist Health in radiology, nuclear medicine and later managed the pulmonary function lab. Anna's weekends included teaching children art, volunteering with veterinarians, enjoying her horses or taking one of her beloved dogs to cheer nursing home residents. Due to a family affiliation with NASCAR, she was afforded the opportunity to meet and interact with many drivers, promoters, and sponsors of this young enterprise and developed a keen interest in the sport.

In 1979, she moved to Little Rock, Arkansas taking a position with the University of Arkansas Medical Center before leaving the medical field for a new career in retail. While employed by Dillard's Department Stores, she managed departments in Arkansas and later, after returning home to NC in 1986, in Winston Salem and Charlotte.

Retirement came in 1992 with a move to Pinehurst, NC. Long and avid beach lover, she soon acquired a second home on Oak Island, NC. After riding out several hurricanes there, she relocated to New Bern, NC in 2004. Once there, she renewed active involvement with the Garden Club and in addition, joined the Woman's and the New Bern Yacht Clubs. She still found time to pursue her art, gardening, flower arranging, sewing and reading. Anna was affectionately known to her friends as "The Orchid Lady". Following marriage to Dr. David Hurst in 2007, they enjoyed boating and travel and both derived great pleasure and satisfaction working with the staff and students in the Hurst Ambassador Program at Craven Community College.

A life cannot be defined by words alone, rather by the spirit in which it was lived and the love shared with others. As sunshine is to flowers, Anna was to all who knew her. Her joyous nature and sunny disposition brightened many lives.

Anna was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Dale Clodfelter, and a brother, John Frank Renger, Jr. She is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Jennifer Clodfelter Price (Kelly) of Thomasville, NC; sisters, Joan Eargle (Zane) of Waxhaw, NC, Carol McCall (Gib) of Wilmington, NC; brother, Jim Renger of Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law , Page Renger of Charlotte, NC; and many loved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Craven Community College Foundation, Hurst Ambassadors, 800 College Court, New Bern, NC 28562 or Colonial Capital Humane Society, 1860 Old Airport Rd., New Bern, NC 28562.





