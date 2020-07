Anna Renger Hurst, 77, died May 23, 2020.A private memorial service for family only will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Pfeiffer University, Henry Pfeiffer Chapel. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.pfeiffer.edu/live. Arrangements are by Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Cotten Funeral Home.