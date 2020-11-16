1/1
Annette Clay
1958 - 2020
On November 9, 2020, Annette (Wendi) Clay became one of God's angels.  Her passing was caused by COVID-19.  Annette was born in Raleigh, North Carolina on December 26, 1958 to Gary and Louise Honeycutt.  She spent her early childhood in Raleigh and the remainder of her life in eastern North Carolina.  She spent most of her career with the Craven County school system and retired from West Craven High School in February 2020.

Annette is survived by her father, Gary Honeycutt; step-daughter, Melissa Clay; sister, Gayle Ludwick (Terry); nephew, Chris Hancock (Morgan); nieces Catie Ludwick, Colby Harding; and two great-nieces, Julianna Ludwick and Reagan Hancock; and her constant canine companion, Mia.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Clay; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and April Ireland; grandchildren, Jason, Bryson, and Caroline, by her mother, Louise Wood; brother, Jeff Honeycutt; and infant sister, Janet.

Annette enjoyed gardening and could make anything grow.  She was an Olympian shopper and you better have energy to keep up with her. She and John enjoyed visiting friends in the mountains; and she looked forward every year to family reunions at Topsail Beach with her sisterhood.  She had a special relationship with her nephew Chris and niece Catie and relished their time together.  The role she most enthusiastically embraced was one of grandmother to Jason, Bryson, and Caroline. 

This year had been an extremely challenging one for Annette.  Annette's faith sustained and nourished her and she felt blessed by her faith.  She tried to look at what you have left in your life; and not focus on what you have lost.  We know that Annette is at peace and now playing in God's garden with John and their grandchildren.

The family truly appreciates the care of the staff at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, North Carolina and especially appreciates her friend Kathy Adams help during her brief illness. 

A service will be held at Spring Garden Baptist Church, 650 Spring Garden Road, New Bern, NC on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Spring Garden Baptist Church.

Published in Sun Journal on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Spring Garden Baptist Church
November 14, 2020
To a next door neighbor who will be missed. Thanks for watching out for me. You will be missed.
Marge D. R.Dochterman
Friend
November 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Melva Carpenter
Friend
November 13, 2020
You were a gift from God to me..I was so blessed to know you..you will be missed my friend..
Pam Atwood
Friend
November 12, 2020
She was steadfast in her commitment to our students
Sue Zingher
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Oh, Wendy. You loved picking the kids up each morning on the bus and then taking them home. You supported the staff of WCHS in every way possible. We are left being content just in knowing that you are once again with John and the kids. Your legacy remains to inspire us all. Til we meet again! ❤
Deidre Edwards
Coworker
November 12, 2020
My dear Wendi, you are at home. We've been friends for a long time. I'll always cherish the memories. To your family, it is a great loss and I am so sorry. Your friend, Terry Wood
Terry Wood
Friend
November 12, 2020
I am going to miss my best friend We did alot of shopping and alot of laughing together. We were like the odd couple. Wendi was always dressed just so, not a hair out of place, "me" a pair of blue jeans and a t-shirt. I know she is happy again to be with her grand babies. Love my friend ❤
Donnie Mixon
