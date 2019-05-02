Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Johnson Roberson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Thomas Joshua "Zeke" Zimmerman, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at 81.

Zeke was born on December 31, 1937 in Feagaville, MD to Charles Elias and Glenna Mildred Zimmerman. He was raised on the family farm and then joined his father to run Zimmerman's Market, on Jefferson Street, in Frederick, Maryland. After the store was sold, he joined Frederick Produce and worked there for many years. Zeke also served in the Signal Corp of the U.S. Army Reserve and was a part time postman.

Zeke had a passion for all sports especially church softball and the Washington Redskins. He loved camping, gardening, yardwork and was an avid golfer during his retirement in North Carolina. Zeke loved to volunteer and was always active in helping with the church soup kitchen. Zeke was always known to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and was an active member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in New Bern, North Carolina.

Zeke was preceded in death by his father, Charles and his mother, Glenna. He is survived by his wife Marion and his two children Scott and Janie and their mother Mary Jane Tabler. He is also survived by his five grandchildren Thaddeus, Elizabeth, Sarah, Kyle and Megan, and his three great grandchildren Mikey, Lucas and Joshua along with a large number of nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his brother Charles Richard "Rick" Zimmerman and wife Carol of The Villages, Florida and his sister Betty Lou "Tatie" Baumgardner and husband Gary of Point of Rocks, Maryland.

A service will be held in his memory on Thursday, May 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church of New Bern, NC. Donations in his memory can be made to Craven County Hospice or the St. Andrew Lutheran Church of New Bern, NC.



