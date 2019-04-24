Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Annie Baker Teel , 67, of 619 Camron Drive, formerly of Dover, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, with family present to receive friends at the funeral home.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home where they assemble in preparation for the funeral procession.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

