Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BERN - Annie Marie Bunting Bullock, 80, died Oct. 8, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Riverdale Community Cemetery, New Bern.

Survivors include daughter, Alice Glover of the home; sisters, Tryphine Puckett-Bier, Willie Ervin, both of Acampo, California, Madie Styron, Frances Sanders, both of New Bern.

Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store