Annie Mae Gardner, 84, of New Bern, NC passed away on October 28, 2020.
Annie was born April 13, 1936, in North Carolina; to the late Clayton and Rena Wiley. Annie is survived by her husband, Jesse Gardner Sr.; son, Michael Gardner and wife, Linda; daughter, Rena Josephine Anderson and husband, Dalton; son, Jesse Gardner Jr. and wife, Karen; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by a daughter, Elma Marie Gardner. The family would like to thank the Cancer Center, their staff and the entire hospital staff for their care and support, as well as, her doctors; Dr. Wike and Dr. Gorman. The family will accept flowers or memorial donations can be made in her honor to: The Cancer Center, 1300 Health Dr., New Bern, NC 28560. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, November 2, 2020, with a Lakeside Service to follow at noon at Greenleaf Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
