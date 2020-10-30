Annie Mae Gardner, 84, of New Bern, NC passed away on October 28, 2020.
Annie was born April 13, 1936, in North Carolina; to the late Clayton and Rena Wiley. Annie is survived by her husband, Jesse Gardner Sr.; son, Michael Gardner and wife, Linda; daughter, Rena Josephine Anderson and husband, Dalton; son, Jesse Gardner Jr. and wife, Karen; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by a daughter, Elma Marie Gardner. The family would like to thank the Cancer Center, their staff and the entire hospital staff for their care and support, as well as, her doctors; Dr. Wike and Dr. Gorman. The family will accept flowers or memorial donations can be made in her honor to: The Cancer Center, 1300 Health Dr., New Bern, NC 28560. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, November 2, 2020, with a Lakeside Service to follow at noon at Greenleaf Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.