MAYSVILLE - Annie Laurie Brinson Youtsey, 72, died at home on March 31, 2019.
Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Maysville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at White Oak Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
