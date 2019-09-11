NEW BERN - Annie "Tincy" Linetta Gray Holloway, 83, of 1615 Concord St., died Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Friends may express condolences at the residence of Aubrey and Vanessa A. Mullen, 120 Foggy River Way, Jacksonville.
Viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at the mortuary.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Abundant Life International Baptist Cathedral, 1518 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville with the funeral service at noon. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019