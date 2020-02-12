KINSTON - Annie Mare Williams, 75, of 904 Doctors Drive, died Saturday, Feb. 8,2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care, Kinston.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at St. Mark Church Ministries. Burial will follow in the Hines Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 with the family present to receive friends at the funeral home.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020