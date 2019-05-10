ORIENTAL - Annie Pearl Styron, 102, of 467 Styron Town Beach Road, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at her residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the New Bern Eastern Missionary Baptist Association Headquarters, 885 Hwy. 306 N, Grantsboro. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Church Cemetery 1156 Janiero Rd., Oriental.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019