Anthony George, 66, of 200 Shipman Road, Havelock, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport.
The family will receive friends at the home of Dorothy Carter, 1640 Temples Point Road, Havelock. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.
His funeral service is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Piney Grove AME Zion Church, 1430 Temples Point Road, Havelock. The interment will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
