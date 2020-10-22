Anthony "Tony" James Martin, 59, of New Bern, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Tony was born on May 18, 1961, in Seattle, Washington. The youngest of four children, Tony and his family lived in 18 different states the first 11 years of his life. They finally settled in Lynchburg, Virginia, where they would remain through his high school years. At age 17, he met and married Kathy, the love of his life and best friend. They welcomed their first daughter in 1980, followed by a second in 1984. In 1995, Tony earned his degree in engineering and graduated Summa Cum Laude. He liked to have fun and make people laugh...and he was good at it! From four-wheelers to boats, Tony loved "toys" that were made for family fun! In more recent years, he and Kathy loved to travel together through the mountains on their GoldWing motorcycle.

Tony was a devoted husband to his "Kappy Bear" and the best "Diddy" imaginable to his two girls. He adored his grandbabies and the title of "Gampa" that came along with them. He was a loving son and brother. To many he was loved as "Uncle Tony". To countless more he was "my friend". Finally and above all else, Tony loved the Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Kathy Martin; daughters, Amy Giroir and husband, Jason, and Sara Sirmons and husband, RJ; grandchildren, Kenzie, Cassidy, Sophia, Raven, Timothy, and Addy; brother, Brad Martin and wife, Diana; sister, Tessa Ward and husband, Bobby; Mama-in-law, Irene Little; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Joyce Martin; and sister, Laura Hagy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Neuse River Baptist Church, 3702 Old Cherry Point Road, New Bern, NC 28560. Rev. Jesse Pittman and Rev. Ray Gaskins will be officiating the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the CarolinaEast Foundation.

Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Anthony James Martin.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store