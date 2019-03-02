Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anton "Andy" Davies. View Sign

Anton "Andy" Davies, 90, of New Bern, NC, formerly of Wantagh, NY and West Islip, NY, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Andy was born May 1, 1928 to Irving and Dorothea Davies in Brooklyn, NY. He married Evelyn Marie Klein in June of 1950 and they attended the First Presbyterian Church in New Bern, NC.

Andy is survived by his two sons, Doug Davies (Barbara) and Peter Davies (Heather); six grandchildren, Brittney Davies, Kristen Langone (Marc), Kyle Davies, Stefen Davies, Andrew Davies, and Kaelynn Davies; and a great-granddaughter, Brielle Langone.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Andy's name may be made to the .

Arrangements are entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



