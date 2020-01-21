HIGHLAND, N.Y. - Antonio Carlo "Tony" Stoico, 89, formerly of New Bern, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Kingston, N.Y.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, N.Y.
Calling hours at the funeral home are prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m.
Inurnment with military honors at Union Cemetery, Highland, N.Y. will be held privately in the spring.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020