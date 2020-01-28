April Nicole Ireland and her children, Jason, Bryson and Caroline, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 24th, 2020.
April was a loving and devoted mother who spent every moment possible with her children. She graduated in 2011 from Pamlico County High School and she attended the cosmetology program at Craven Community College.
Jason was a preschooler at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary and was a loving, tender-hearted and very intelligent little boy. He loved his brother and sister with all his heart.
Bryson was a smart and precocious ball of energy who was Jason's little shadow and slept next to him every night.
Caroline was the smiling, always happy little girl that completed their family.
A service to celebrate their lives will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 31st at Spring Garden Baptist Church with Pastor David McAnelly officiating. They will be laid to rest together at Sand Hill Cemetery in Reelsboro.
April is survived by her mother, Jackie Tripp (Tommy Vargo); her father, Buddy Tripp; sister, Kris Staton; and brother, Michael Block.
Jason, Bryson, and Caroline are lovingly survived by their grandparents, Michael Ireland and his wife Lorraine, Wendi Clay (and the late John Clay), Jackie Tripp (Tommy Vargo), and Buddy Tripp.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 30th at Cotten Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in their memory to PORT Health Services, Attn: Donations, 4300-110 Sapphire Court, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020