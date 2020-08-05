Archer River-Jo Arnold, infant son of Mark Arnold and Chelsea Green, passed away on August 8, 2020.

He is survived by his loving parents, sister, Lilah Bridgette Green, grandparents Stephanie Beach, Solo Wiles, Charles Arnold, Tom Green, Bridgette Akins, great grandparents, Pastor McDonal Bennett, Brenda Bennett, Johnnie Arnold, aunt, Samantha (Stephen) Lane, and God Mother Tracy Phillips.

Those who got to know baby Archer knew he had a kind spirit and was a wonderful influence on many people. And to think, the very first thing he saw when he opened his eyes again was the face of Jesus.

A private graveside service will be held at the Holton Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.





