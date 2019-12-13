NEW BERN - Archie Ray Portis Sr. died in hospice care on Wednesday, December 12, 2019 at his home, aged 95. He was born in Winston Salem, NC on October 29, 1924 to Walter Taylor Portis, Sr. and Myrtle Alice Spicer. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Louise Nichols Portis, an older brother Walter Jr., four sisters, Erma Griffin, Betty Thrift, Ann Berrier and Bobbie Shore, one son Archie Jr. and his wife Diane, and two grandchildren, Eric (Brittney) and Lisa Charron (Adam). Archie grew up and lived in Midway, NC until 1957 when his employer RJ Reynolds opened a new processing plant in Lexington, KY. He worked for them for 41 years, retiring in 1987 as the Plant Manager. As the manager, he was tasked with shutting down the Lexington plant, which was completed in 1987. Archie served in WWII from March 1943 to December 1945 with the US Army 3rd Division. He joined them in Italy and fought in seven battles from Anzio to Austria. In retirement Archie became an avid bowler and once represented Lexington KY in Senior Olympics, held in St. Louis, MO. Archie and Louise moved to New Bern in 2010 to be near their son. A memorial service in the Winston-Salem area is planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019