Arland Leva Bell, 75, of Havelock, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Carolina East Medical Center.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Stephen Epperson. The interment will be private. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcasted through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through Munden Funeral Home's website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.

Arland Bell was born in Washington, North Carolina to Roger R. Bell and Louise Bell and moved back to Havelock as a small boy. Arland attended Havelock schools from kindergarten through twelfth grade and graduated from Havelock High School in 1962. After graduation, he attended NC State University and then moved to Whiteville, NC to work as a Store Manager for Sears and Roebuck. Whiteville is where he met and married his wife, Jane, in 1965. They lived in Marion, NC and Pulaski, VA prior to moving back to Havelock in 1974. Arland worked at the Sears and Roebuck in Morehead City, Dick Parker Ford and BB&T Insurance before retiring.

After moving back to Havelock in 1974, Arland was active in his community. He was a charter member of Cherry Point Baptist Church where he served in many roles over the years including, Deacon, Sunday School Director, youth teacher, youth choir director and assistant adult choir director. He was a dedicated advocate of church music and a loyal choir member for over 45 years.

Arland served as a member of the Craven County Board of Education from July 18, 1990 to November 30, 2002. He was also a member of the Carteret Craven Electric Cooperative Board of Director's for the last 20 years.

Arland was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his family, friends and the City of Havelock, and he made sure everyone knew it.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Bell of Havelock; daughter, Missy Murphy and husband Jeff of Swansboro; son, Willie Bell of Havelock; sister, Talitha "Lisa" Boyd and husband Tommy of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brothers, Gene Bell and wife Suzanne of Havelock, Robert "Wistar" Bell of Havelock, Roger Bell and wife Jane of Pulaski, VA; two grandchildren, Katie and Ethan of Swansboro; 9 nieces and nephews; and 16 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both parents; stepmother, Joyce Bell; and nephews, Roger Brandon Bell, James Arland Bell and Brian Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Mr. Bell to Cherry Point Baptist Church at 212 Church Rd., Havelock, NC 28532.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.



