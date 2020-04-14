Guest Book View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 908 Lake Rd Havelock , NC 28532 (252)-444-6248 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 908 Lake Rd Havelock , NC 28532 View Map Service 11:00 AM Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Catholic Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene Joan Dargan, 87, of Havelock, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home.

Her service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Catholic Chapel, officiated by Father Ignatius. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Park in Havelock.

Arlene was a devout believer in God and humanity, and she tried to find good in everyone. She spent the last years of her life bringing joy and care to many members in the Marine Corps and was especially active in events and activities at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Catholic Chapel. She was personally involved in multiple committees there and was often referred to by the Catholic priests as "Madam President." Her volunteering continued in other areas including the dental clinic and selling raffles tickets for charity. She was always giving, always caring and always helping.

Arlene loved life, which was reflected in her favorite color, green, the color of life, renewal, nature, energy and growth. Her favorite flowers were carnations and tulips which are both reflective of newness of life and joy. These characteristics were evident in her life as well, she was a gregarious woman who loved the joy of being around people. This was evident with the hundreds of friends she made over her years. If you knew Arlene, you knew her she gave the best hugs ever. She was a sheer joy to the lives she touched. If Arlene could leave her words of grace and wisdom with us, they'd be "thanks for sharing your lives with me" and "celebrate life and take care of others"

With all that Arlene did in her lifetime, she would say her greatest joy and achievement was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her love of family, friends and church. Her legacy will live on through her family as they model her character, allowing her light to shine through them. She will be most fondly remembered as a loving mother.

Arlene is survived by her husband, James Dargan of the home; daughter, Kathleen Dargan of New Bern, North Carolina; and sons, Kevin Dargan and his wife Anita of Metairie, Louisiana and Jim Dargan and wife Judy of Jacksonville, North Carolina; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Kevin's family includes Arlene's grandsons, Eddie Dargan and his wife Megan and their daughter, Sydney; and Kevin Dargan, all of Metairie, Louisiana.

Jim's family includes Arlene's grandson, Jeff Dargan and his wife Rachel and their daughters, Emma, Abigail and Olivia, all of Raleigh; and Scott Dargan and his wife Courtney with their daughter, Annamarie, all of Wilmington, NC.

She was preceded in death by parents Nickolas and Sophia Ricci and son Bruce Allen Dargan.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.

Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to the Mercy Clinic in New Bern, 1315 Tatum Dr, New Bern, NC 28560.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC.



Arlene Joan Dargan, 87, of Havelock, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home.Her service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Catholic Chapel, officiated by Father Ignatius. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Park in Havelock.Arlene was a devout believer in God and humanity, and she tried to find good in everyone. She spent the last years of her life bringing joy and care to many members in the Marine Corps and was especially active in events and activities at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Catholic Chapel. She was personally involved in multiple committees there and was often referred to by the Catholic priests as "Madam President." Her volunteering continued in other areas including the dental clinic and selling raffles tickets for charity. She was always giving, always caring and always helping.Arlene loved life, which was reflected in her favorite color, green, the color of life, renewal, nature, energy and growth. Her favorite flowers were carnations and tulips which are both reflective of newness of life and joy. These characteristics were evident in her life as well, she was a gregarious woman who loved the joy of being around people. This was evident with the hundreds of friends she made over her years. If you knew Arlene, you knew her she gave the best hugs ever. She was a sheer joy to the lives she touched. If Arlene could leave her words of grace and wisdom with us, they'd be "thanks for sharing your lives with me" and "celebrate life and take care of others"With all that Arlene did in her lifetime, she would say her greatest joy and achievement was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her love of family, friends and church. Her legacy will live on through her family as they model her character, allowing her light to shine through them. She will be most fondly remembered as a loving mother.Arlene is survived by her husband, James Dargan of the home; daughter, Kathleen Dargan of New Bern, North Carolina; and sons, Kevin Dargan and his wife Anita of Metairie, Louisiana and Jim Dargan and wife Judy of Jacksonville, North Carolina; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.Kevin's family includes Arlene's grandsons, Eddie Dargan and his wife Megan and their daughter, Sydney; and Kevin Dargan, all of Metairie, Louisiana.Jim's family includes Arlene's grandson, Jeff Dargan and his wife Rachel and their daughters, Emma, Abigail and Olivia, all of Raleigh; and Scott Dargan and his wife Courtney with their daughter, Annamarie, all of Wilmington, NC.She was preceded in death by parents Nickolas and Sophia Ricci and son Bruce Allen Dargan.The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to the Mercy Clinic in New Bern, 1315 Tatum Dr, New Bern, NC 28560.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close