Master Gunnery Sgt. Arnold Eugene Breckenridge Jr. USMC, Retired of Havelock passed away following a brave battle with cancer on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Arnold was born on May 14, 1963 in Baltimore, MD to Audrey Breckenridge and Arnold Breckenridge, Sr. Arnold enlisted in the United States Marine Corps immediately after high school and rose to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant retiring after 25 years of service. During his accomplished military career he proudly served in OPERATION DESERT STORM AND OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM receiving many Commendations for his service.
As a part of his many accomplishments, he was a member of the Montford Point Marines Association, Past Master of East Lily Masonic Lodge #803, Shriners, a brother of Arabian Temple #42 and officiated youth sports, which was one of his greatest passions.
Arnold is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jeannette Breckenridge and two children, Kiana (Brooke Saylor) Breckenridge and Derrick (Mallory) Breckenridge both of Havelock; his mother, Audrey Breckenridge Towns of Middleburg, FL and father, Arnold E. Breckenridge, Sr. of Baltimore, MD; step-father, Charles M. Towns of Baltimore, MD; brother, Aaron Breckenridge and sister, Andrea Towns both of Middleburg, FL. He was a loving grandfather to Taylar Miller, Kendall Breckenridge and Isabella Breckenridge. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends whom he considered family.
Visitation and viewing is Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM followed by Masonic Rites at New Beginnings Ministry of Faith 30 Park Lane, Havelock.
The funeral service is 11:00 AM Friday, March 15, 2019 at New Beginnings Ministry of Faith. The interment with Military Honors will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery 1112 Chelsea Rd., New Bern after which the family will welcome friends at New Beginnings Ministry of Faith.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
